Biden Negotiating Sweetheart Deal for 9-11 Terrorist Masterminds Who Murdered 2,006 Americans – As J6 Political Prisoners Are Tortured in US Prison Closet Cells

** Islamist terrorists on 9-11 murdered 2,996 innocent Americans and foreigners in the historic attacks on America.

** Four Trump supporters were killed during police violence on January 6, 2021 in the protests in Washington DC.

Now the Biden regime is negotiating sweetheart deals with the 9-11 mastermind and top Al-Qaeda members.

The AP reported:

The suspected architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and his fellow defendants may never face the death penalty under plea agreements now under consideration to bring an end to their more than decadelong prosecution, the Pentagon and FBI have advised families of some of the thousands killed. The notice, made in a letter that was sent to several of the families and obtained by The Associated Press, comes 1 1/2 years after military prosecutors and defense lawyers began exploring a negotiated resolution to the case. The prosecution of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others held at the U.S. detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been troubled by repeated delays and legal disputes, especially over the legal ramifications of the interrogation under torture that the men initially underwent while in CIA custody. No trial date has been set.

Meanwhile, pro-Trump political prisoners continue to be tortured in prisons across the US. Several January 6 prisoners have discussed their torture and abuse while in prison awaiting trial for their actions that day.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today—

January 6 political prisoner Ryan Samsel has been held in prison without trial now since January 2021.

During his two-and-a-half years without trial Ryan has been moved around to 17 different facilities. Ryan has been beaten, abused, tortured, and neglected since his arrest in January 2021.

Earlier this week The Gateway Pundit received exclusive photos from Ryan Samsel’s prison cell at the FDC in Philadelphia. The cell was a size of a closet with a light on all of the time. The cell had a thin blue mattress, no sheets or blankets, no clothing, and he was kept here for five months straight.

The photos are just shocking. This is taking place in America today. This is who we are.