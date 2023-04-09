This Easter Please Remember the Four Trump Supporters Who Lost Their Lives on Jan 6 and Their Families

On this Easter, please remember the four Trump supporters who lost their lives on Jan 6. The Jan 6 committee forgot them but we haven’t.

The January 6th Committee failed to mention 3 of the 4 Trump supporters who were killed by Capitol Police that day.

And they only mention Ashli Babbitt in their report in passing. They do not include any details on how the unarmed Trump supporter was shot dead in cold blood by Officer Mike Byrd without warning.

There are five mentions of Ashli Babbitt only to say she was killed that day.

Here is one from page 665:

“Members of Congress can be seen evacuating through the Speaker’s Lobby when a USCP officer fatally shot Ashli Babbitt at 2:44 p.m.”

The January 6 Committee of serial liars did not mention the most important detail – that four Trump supporters were killed by Capitol Police that day.

In fact, they have been purposely hiding this fact from the American public for months now.

There are Zero mentions of Rosanne Boyland

Rosanne Boyland was beaten by Officer Lila Morris while she lay lifeless on the ground.

There are Zero mentions of Kevin Greeson

Greeson was killed after police fired into the crowd that day.

There are Zero mentions of Benjamin Phillips who was also killed after police started firing on the Trump crowd on January 6.

Greeson and Phillips were killed when police started firing off rubber bullets, flash grenades, and smoke bombs at the unsuspecting crowd without warning.

There was also NO MENTION in the report of Derrick Vargo, the Trump supporter who was pushed off a two-story ledge by a police officer on January 6th. Derrick is lucky to be alive today.

The wicked individuals on the committee do not care about the attempted murder caught on video.

These are not good people.