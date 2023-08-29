AUDIO: Fani Willis Describes Election Problems in Georgia’s 2020 Primary, “We’ve Got to Do Better”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis who has hit President Trump and 18 others for challenging the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, has had her fair share of criticism of the election process in Georgia herself.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week, Willis on election night took to Facebook and criticized Fulton County’s election security and wrote “Georgia could determine who is our next president. A TEAM of lawyers needs to watch them count every single VOTE. They can start in Fulton where we are having water leaks. What ballots are they throwing out?”

Now a resurfaced radio interview with WABE, reveals Willis had a lack of confidence in Georgia’s election process during her own election primary.

Willis made an appearance on WABE’s Morning Edition on June 10th, 2020 as election results from Fulton County’s DA race were still not all counted from the day before.

The now Fulton County DA stated “Georgia was on the national news. And the bottom line is we have to do better. They had three additional weeks to get this election ready. Remember, we were supposed to go on May 19.”

Willis was referring to Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger’s decision to postpone Georgia’s primary election from May 19th to June 9th due to Covid-19 protocols.

LISTEN:

Per WABE:

Howard’s chief opponent, Fani Willis, once worked in the district attorney’s office as the chief deputy. Willis spoke to WABE’s “Closer Look” on Wednesday afternoon. She says the state’s election process is steeped in problems. “And so we’ve got to do better. Georgia was on the national news. And the bottom line is we have to do better. They had three additional weeks to get this election ready. Remember, we were supposed to go on May 19.” says Willis.

Willis wasn’t the only one saying there was major problems in Georgia’ voting process in the 2020 June primaries, almost every left leaning outlet was saying the same thing:

LOOK: