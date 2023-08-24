BREAKING: Newly Discovered Facebook Posts Reveal Atlanta DA Fani Willis Pushed Election Fraud Theories in 2020 Similar to Trump – SO WILL SHE INDICT HERSELF?

Corrupt Atlanta District Attorney indicted President Trump on several charges involving speech crimes last week.

Willis and Democrats are gathering up Republican leaders and charging them with crimes for challenging the 2020 stolen election results.

In February 2021 Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis opened an investigation into President Trump based on his call to Brad Raffensperger following the 2020 election that was misrepresented to the Washington Post. The Washington Post later corrected their report after they discovered they were lied to. But the damage was done.

Willis’s investigation into Trump was ALL based on a lie by Fuchs and Raffensperger.

Fani Willis and her team knew that Fuchs lied. Last week they indicted President Trump and 18 of his associates anyway.

Now this… Recently discovered Facebook posts by Fani Willis in November 2020 reveak the Atlanta District Attorney was pushing similar election fraud theories as President Trump.

Via Collin Rugg:

NEW: The ‘unbiased’ and ‘fair’ District Attorney Fani Willis had multiple Facebook posts commenting on the 2020 election results including one where she raised theories of election fraud similar to Trump.

Should she indict herself?

One post came on November 4, 2020 where Willis commented on the infamous ‘water leak.’

“Georgia could determine who is our next president. A TEAM of lawyers needs to watch them count every single VOTE. They can start in Fulton where we are having water leaks. What ballots are they throwing out? Georgia lets give an honest accounting. No stunts!”

The day before she told her followers she was “scared” that they “messed up” the election.

Days later on November 7th, Willis released multiple posts explaining how proud she was that Kamala Harris was the next vice president.

Does anyone actually believe this woman has the ability to enforce the law equally and fairly?

So will Fani Willis indict herself tonight?