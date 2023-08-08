Attempted Assassination Plot Against Ukrainian President Zelensky – Woman Arrrested

There was an attempted assassination attempt against Ukrainian President Zelensky on Monday.

A Ukrainian woman was detained by the Ukrainian Security Service on Monday in connection with a planned assassination attempt on Volodymyr Zelensky.”

Ukraine says the plot was foiled.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Ukraine foiled an attempt to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky after arresting a woman who acted as an informant to Russian forces, multiple media outlets reported, citing a Ukrainian Security Services (SBU) announcement made Monday.

The woman in question is Ukrainian and lives in Mykolaiv, a vital Ukrainian port on the Black Sea.

The suspect was reportedly arrested over a week ago, but her identity has not yet been confirmed, ABC News reported. However, she may be facing up to 12 years in prison.

The woman is from Ochakov near Odessa.

Thanks for sharing!
