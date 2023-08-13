Another Illegal in NYC Mayor Adams “Resettlement Program” Charged With Sexual Assault

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been a complete failure in his handling of the illegal immigrant crisis in the Big Apple.

In March, Adams announced a new policy for illegals arriving in his sanctuary city that would be shift them throughout the state and country. The plans were outlined in a policy brief entitled ‘The Road Forward: A Blueprint to Address New York City’s Response to the Asylum Seeker Crisis.’

But as the city’s finances, and the patience of New Yorkers, are increasingly strained, Adams is finally experiencing what people who live near the border have known for years and he is sharing the misery with other communities throughout the state.

And, after a second illegal has been arrested on sexual abuse charges, The National Guard has been deployed to western New York State.

Fox News reports:

Erie County officials charged that a third party contracted by New York City to handle the migrant hotel operation might have obstructed local police’s investigations into the assaults, and are demanding that the Biden administration and Congress act at the federal level to properly address the crisis. At a press conference Saturday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, said no more asylum seekers would be sent from New York City until security measures involving the migrants could improve. He said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, agreed to place National Guard members at each of the hotels housing asylum seekers to act as a “stabilizing presence.”