World War III Watch: Pro-Russia Junta Leader in Niger Blows Off Victoria Nuland

Victoria Nuland visited the capital of Niger today

 

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland showed up in Niamey, Niger, at the request of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but was denied meetings with the coup leader and deposed President.

The coup leaders in Niger refused to allow Nuland to meet with the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.”

 

The coup leader and self-proclaimed new President Abdourahamane Tiani refused to meet with Nuland, who previously sought to “promote democracy” and influence the elections in neighboring Nigeria in February.

After Nuland’s visit to Nigeria in February, Bola Tinubu was declared the winner March 2 despite only winning 36.6% of the vote. Labour Party spokesman Ndi Kato called the elections “rigged.”

In Niger today, Nuland only got to meet with the self-proclaimed Chief of Defense, Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, for more than two hours for “extremely frank and at times quite difficult” conversations,  CNN reported. Washington has now suspended aid payments to the junta.

 

Russia recently hosted a conference of 48 out of 54 African nations in St. Petersburg and has now completely outflanked NATO in North Africa, with allies in Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. Wagner Group mercenaries are active in Chad, Sudan, Libya, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

“Wagner’s Number one Mission right now is Africa”, Maj. Scott Ritter told Stephen Gardner yesterday. “Their moneymaker, where they’re doing most of their fighting today is Africa… There’s the makings of a big war between a pro-Russian bloc of nations, and a pro-American-French bloc of nations. The African continent is on the brink of a war that would make the Ukraine war pale by comparison.”

A military intervention by Western-allied ECOWAS states would mean a new Biden-Nuland proxy war on a new continent.

