World War III Watch: Pro-Russia Junta Leader in Niger Blows Off Victoria Nuland

Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland showed up in Niamey, Niger, at the request of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but was denied meetings with the coup leader and deposed President.

The coup leaders in Niger refused to allow Nuland to meet with the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.”

Traveled to Niamey to express grave concern at the undemocratic attempts to seize power and urged a return to constitutional order. — Under Secretary Victoria Nuland (@UnderSecStateP) August 7, 2023

The coup leader and self-proclaimed new President Abdourahamane Tiani refused to meet with Nuland, who previously sought to “promote democracy” and influence the elections in neighboring Nigeria in February.

Important meeting with Chief of Staff to the Nigerian President Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Advisor Babagana Monguno. We discussed Nigeria’s upcoming elections and our shared efforts to advance human rights, Nigerian security, and our growing 🇺🇸 🇳🇬 partnership. pic.twitter.com/sXIsyKy7cf — Under Secretary Victoria Nuland (@UnderSecStateP) February 16, 2023

After Nuland’s visit to Nigeria in February, Bola Tinubu was declared the winner March 2 despite only winning 36.6% of the vote. Labour Party spokesman Ndi Kato called the elections “rigged.”

In Niger today, Nuland only got to meet with the self-proclaimed Chief of Defense, Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, for more than two hours for “extremely frank and at times quite difficult” conversations, CNN reported. Washington has now suspended aid payments to the junta.

🇳🇪🇺🇸 BREAKING: The revolutionary government of Niger has responded to the suspension of US aid by telling the US: “We don’t want your money, use it to fund a weight loss program for Victoria Nuland.” pic.twitter.com/fgCdN5eiMy — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) August 8, 2023

Russia recently hosted a conference of 48 out of 54 African nations in St. Petersburg and has now completely outflanked NATO in North Africa, with allies in Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea. Wagner Group mercenaries are active in Chad, Sudan, Libya, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

“Wagner’s Number one Mission right now is Africa”, Maj. Scott Ritter told Stephen Gardner yesterday. “Their moneymaker, where they’re doing most of their fighting today is Africa… There’s the makings of a big war between a pro-Russian bloc of nations, and a pro-American-French bloc of nations. The African continent is on the brink of a war that would make the Ukraine war pale by comparison.”

Africa is preparing for war After the coup d'état in Niger and the removal of the French puppet from the presidential position, the West African organization ECOWAS, which is under the full control of the United States and France, announced that it would attack Niger.… pic.twitter.com/s2cDrGybNQ — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) August 1, 2023

A military intervention by Western-allied ECOWAS states would mean a new Biden-Nuland proxy war on a new continent.