Alec Baldwin May Still Face Charges in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin may still face charges in the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting after a new analysis supports the theory he indeed pulled the trigger when he fatally shot a person on set and wounded another.

In April, criminal charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in New Mexico.

Earlier this year, Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza on the movie set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.



Halyna Hutchins

Prosecutors requested a second analysis of the gun Alec Baldwin used.

Firearms expert Lucien Haag concluded the gun Alec Baldwin used on set had not been modified.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” firearms expert Lucien Haag wrote.

“From an examination of the fired cartridge case and the operationally restored evidence revolver, this fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger,” Haag wrote.

