On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined hack journalist Martha Raddatz about the country’s failing counteroffensive efforts against Russia in eastern Ukraine.

During their conversation, Raddatz asked Volodymyr about President Trump’s promise to end the War in Ukraine in 24 hours when he becomes president.

Zelensky appeared to trash-talk President Trump in his nonsensical response.

“It seems to me that the sole desire to bring the war to an end is beautiful. But this desire should be based on some real-life experience,” said Zelenskyy.

“Well, it looks as if Donald Trump had already these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war, and as I assume, he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities.”

It’s not clear what Zelenskyy was talking about. The Russian invasion was launched into Ukraine in 2022, a year after Trump left office.

In February, the former Israeli Prime Minister said the Biden administration blocked the Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused the Biden regime of blocking a peace deal before it was finalized.

Trump says he can bring peace in 24 hours. Why would Zelensky doubt him? What does Zelensky have to gain?

Zelenskyy added that if ending the war implies that Ukraine would have to give up its territories, then they would reject such a proposal.

“If we are talking about ending the war at the cost of Ukraine, in other words, to make us give up our territories, well, I think in this way Biden could have brought it to an end even in five minutes, but we would not agree,” he added.

It can be recalled during an interview with CNN, Zelensky explicitly stated that he sees no victory for Ukraine until Crimea is retaken from Russia.

“We cannot imagine Ukraine without Crimea. And while Crimea is under the Russian occupation, it means only one thing war is not over yet,” said Zelensky during the CNN interview.

