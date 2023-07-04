In a recent sit-down with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted having a good relationship with the CIA, confirming his frequent intel discussions with them.

This candid admission raises questions about the degree of foreign influence on Ukrainian politics and decision-making, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In the interview, Zelensky explicitly stated that he sees no victory for Ukraine until Crimea is retaken from Russia.

“We cannot imagine Ukraine without Crimea. And while Crimea is under the Russian occupation, it means only one thing war is not over yet,” said Zelensky.

When asked about the possibility of a peaceful resolution that doesn’t involve regaining control over Crimea, Zelensky firmly responded, “It’s in there. It will not be victory then.”

Further into the conversation, he confessed to having a good relationship with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and has always been visited by CIA Chief Bill Burns.

“I know the U.S. CIA Chief Bill Burns has come and visited you regularly. He was here recently. What did you tell him about your plans to take back territory in the counter-offensive?” asked Burnett.

“To be honest with you, I was surprised to see the information in some media, both in the US, Ukrainian and European media. My communication with the CIA chief should always be behind the scenes and the media attention because we discuss important things what Ukraine needs and how Ukraine is prepared to act,” said Zelensky.

“We don’t have any secrets from CIA because we have good relations and our intelligence services talk with each other,” he added.

“The situation is pretty straightforward. We have good relations with the CIA chief and we are talking. I told him about all the important things related to the battlefield which we need,” Zelensky concluded.

WATCH:

Zelensky is now straight up admitting to directly working with the CIA. He just told CNN that there will be no victory in Ukraine until they retake Crimea, that he and the United States CIA withhold no secrets together, and there is no situation where there can be peace unless… pic.twitter.com/PsrAnzkxCa — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) July 3, 2023

Why is the CIA so deeply involved with Ukraine?

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and since then, tensions between Ukraine and Russia have remained high. Zelensky’s recent remarks seem to indicate that he is not interested in peace unless Crimea is returned to Ukraine, a stance that could potentially escalate the conflict further.

The CIA’s history of involvement in foreign disputes raises eyebrows about its role in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Often accused of stoking violence in other countries to serve American interests, the CIA’s close association with Zelensky and the Ukrainian government demands scrutiny. Is the pursuit of a peaceful resolution genuinely at the heart of these interactions, or are there other, less transparent motivations at play?

In early February, Germany released its study of the disaster in Nord Stream pipelines. Investigators concluded there was NO EVIDENCE that Russia was behind the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Also in February, a bombshell report was released by author Seymour Hersh pointing the finger at Joe Biden.

The report concluded that President Joe Biden personally oversaw a secret mission in which specialized U.S. Navy dive crews bombed the underwater Nord Stream pipelines, according to Daily Mail and Seymour Substack.

The mainstream media also backtracked their previous report and claimed that the Nord Stream pipeline explosion was caused by a “pro-Ukrainian group,” not Russia.

Reuters reported, “New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.”

“There was no evidence that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or his top lieutenants in Ukraine were involved in the operation, or that the perpetrators were acting at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials, the newspaper reported, citing U.S. officials.”

Last month, Russia and North Korea accused the United States and Ukraine of destroying the Nova Kakhovka dam in the Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region.

One reporter confronted John Kirby at the White House briefing regarding claims that Russia destroyed the dam.

“Does it seem believable to you that Russia would destroy a dam and flood ethnic Russian villages, and cut off a water supply to Crimea? I mean, that doesn’t seem logical. It seems about as logical as blowing up one’s own pipeline, doesn’t it?” the reporter asked.

Kirby, however, did not directly address the question but indicated that they were actively seeking information from Ukrainian sources.

“We’ve come to no conclusions on this. We’re working with the Ukrainians. We’ll try to get as much information as we can,” said Kirby.