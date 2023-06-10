North Korea State Media Accuses Zelenskyy of Being Mastermind Behind Kakhovka Dam Destruction

North Korean state media launched an attack on Ukraine, insinuating that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was responsible for destroying the Kakhovka dam, endangering the region’s food supplies, NK News reported.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published the statement on Friday by O Song Jin, a researcher from the state-run Institute of International Studies. The article suggested that the collapse of the dam was part of a joint conspiracy orchestrated by the U.S. and Kyiv to falsely accuse Russia of war crimes.
According to the Guardian, “Blowing up a dam can be considered a war crime, the Geneva conventions say, if it “may cause the release of dangerous forces and consequent severe losses among the civilian population,” and the effects of a large release of water on people and homes remains for now dangerous but uncertain.”
“The case of the collapsed Kakhovka dam is, after all, nothing but another farce, and the second ‘Nord Stream’ case cooked up by the US and Ukraine in cahoots to shift the blame for humanitarian disaster onto Russia and create a political and military environment favorable for the so-called counteroffensive operation of Ukraine,” the researcher said.
AA.com has more on the story:
Russia and Ukraine traded blame over the blast that destroyed part of the dam that supplied water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014. The incident has led to flooding in the nearby settlements.
Moscow accused Ukraine of attempting to cut Crimea off the freshwater it receives from the Kakhovka Reservoir, formed by the dam, while Kyiv claimed that Russia was trying to hinder an expected counteroffensive.
O Song questioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who likes to “bluff,” saying that the collapse of the dam “would have no effect on Ukraine’s efforts for restoring its territory.”
“It is self-evident who is vitally interested in the recent humanitarian disaster, in the light of the sinister intention of Ukraine making desperate efforts to accuse Russia of war crimes by employing all means and methods and of the intention of Russia adjusting the intensity of its military operations to prevent damage to peaceable residents as much as possible,” he added.
O Song accused Ukraine, with the support of the US, of being “fully motivated” to carry out such “hideous” acts, considering the significant destruction caused in the regions of Ukraine “that have recently become part of Russia.”