WOW: Ted Cruz Explains Why He Believes the Cocaine in the White House DOES NOT Belong to Hunter Biden – Gives His Theory on Who is the Most Likely Culprit

As the Biden Crime Family continues to reel from the massive cocaine scandal, an unexpected political figure has come to Hunter Biden’s defense.

As reported by Breitbart, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) explained on his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz why he personally believes that cocaine discovered in the White House last Sunday does not belong to Joe’s ne’er do well son.

Considering Senator Cruz’s credibility as a legal expert and staunch Biden critic, this counts as a surprising take.

What is bizarre is they say we can’t figure out who it is. Now I will say something odd, which is there’s lots of speculation on Twitter: Oh, a bag of cocaine in the White House it’s gotta be Hunter’s. You know my guess is it probably isn’t Hunter’s.

We know that Hunter has a drug problem, we know that he has used cocaine and used crack cocaine in the past. But I doubt Hunter Biden is going in the West Wing all that often and going in that entrance all that often.

Cruz then identified who he felt was the most likely culprit.

I think it is in all likelihood someone who works in the Biden administration. Some senior Biden official, which makes the cover-up all the more astonishing. You’re telling me with the cameras that they have there, with the Secret Service they have there, with the Marine detail they have there, that nobody can figure out, ‘Hey! Who left the bag of cocaine by the front door of the West Wing of the White House?’ I mean that is, or the side door, that’s insane and the only reason they would put out a statement saying, ‘We will never know who it was’ is the same reason why the DOJ and the FBI is engaged in a cover-up of Hunter Biden’s acts of criminality, of Joe Biden’s acts of criminality, of the evidence of corruption. Sadly, this administration is more than willing to politicize.

While one can have great respect for Cruz’s intellect and expertise, his theory seems a bit off. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that every action the White House has undertaken suggests they trying to deflect blame from themselves.

This is precisely what former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino has said. Bongino has firsthand knowledge of the extensive security checkpoints to enter the White House and only family can bypass them. For this reason, the only possibility is that a family member brought the cocaine into the West Wing.

There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those.

Hopefully, we will have the full answer soon. As previously reported Breitbart, the House Oversight Committee is currently investigating the matter.