SMOKING GUN: Press Pool Report Destroys Major White House Lie by Jean Pierre – Reveals the ENTIRE Biden Crime Family WAS at White House Ahead of the Cocaine Discovery

A smoking gun has been uncovered and a key White House lie regarding the cocaine has been completely debunked.

Fox News dropped a bombshell report Friday evening revealing that the entire Biden Crime Family was in town ahead of the cocaine discovery. The White House has consistently asserted that Joe, Jill, Hunter and the entire Biden family were away from the White House starting Friday and did not return until Tuesday. The cocaine was discovered at the White House on Sunday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also snapped when a reporter’s question regarding whether the coke belonged to a member of the family. She reiterated the claim that the Bidens were gone Friday and did not return until Tuesday.

They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible. And I’ll just leave it there.

According to last Friday’s pool report from Fox News, however, Biden delivered remarks in the Roosevelt Room that afternoon. He and his family did not leave the White House for Camp David until 6:34 p.m.

There were all at the White House for almost all Friday, two days before the cocaine discovery.

The Biden regime has sought out several scapegoats ranging from construction workers to White House visitors in an attempt to deflect blame. All of these attempts have fallen flat for good reason.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Dan Bongino explained that because of the extensive security checkpoints required to enter the White House, the only possibility is that a family member brought the cocaine into the West Wing.

There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those.

How many more major lies will be uncovered in the coming days?