WOW! Delaware Judge Scolded DOJ Prosecutors on FARA Charges Before Hunter Biden’s Sweetheart Deal Fell Apart

Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal fell apart on Wednesday morning!

Hunter Biden arrived at court today in Delaware to agree to a sweetheart deal by the Biden Department of Justice on his years of criminal drug use, trafficking prostitutes, and multi-million dollar pay-for-play and bribery schemes with foreign officials from China, Ukraine, Romania, etc.

Hunter was only charged with two misdemeanors related to tax fraud and he will avoid prison time on the gun charge.

Corrupt Hunter Biden-connected firm, Blue Star Strategies, was given a pass on FARA violations – only Trump associates get indicted on FARA violations.

According to the DOJ’s sweetheart deal, Hunter Biden would receive immunity from future charges.

This is unprecedented.

The judge was not having it!

The sweetheart deal quickly fell apart as soon as the judge started pressing DOJ prosecutors on the plea agreement.

According to CNN, Delaware judge Maryellen Noreika, a Trump appointee, pressed the prosecution on their investigation and the plea agreement.

One prosecutor told the judge the investigation is ongoing, so the judge asked the prosecutor what is not covered in the plea agreement.

The judge then asked if possible FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) charges would be a part of the deal.

The prosecutor said no, the deal would not include FARA charges.

At this point, Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal fell apart!

Hunter’s lawyer said there’s no deal if FARA charges are on the table.

WATCH:

🚨BREAKING: Hunter Biden's plea deal just fell apart in court due to investigations that are still on going into potential FARA violations. pic.twitter.com/wn6qoXGMSD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2023

Update: It appears a limited plea deal is back on.

UPDATE: Hunter’s plea deal is back but “much more limited in scope”

pic.twitter.com/I8e4z1xOLf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2023

DEVELOPING…