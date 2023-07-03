WNBA Player Whose 2020 Salary Was Paid By Converse So She Could Be A Social Justice Activist, Tweets: America “is trash in so many ways” Days Before Independence Day—America Responds

In 2020, Converse chose to cover the contract of Washington Mystics WNBA player Natasha Cloud when she opted out of playing in favor of pushing for radical social justice, forfeited her salary when she decided to opt out of playing this season.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Cloud had already received a portion of her normal salary of $112,000 when she decided to pursue social justice activism, which she referred to as a “social pandemic.” In a show of support for her activism, Converse agreed to cover her contract.

“We are proud to have her on the Converse team, are humbled to match her forfeited players salary and look forward to working together with Natasha on these issues as well as supporting her vision in this space.”

Converse confirmed to NBC Sports Washington

June 8 – @T_Cloud4 becomes the first women’s basketball player to sign a shoe deal with Converse. June 22 – Cloud opts out of the 2020 WNBA season to focus on social justice matters. June 26 – Cloud announces that Converse is covering her contract for the season. pic.twitter.com/MGf2ycJQK5 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 29, 2020

Now, only days before America celebrates Independence Day, the radical social justice warrior whose salary Converse covered so she could continue with her radical social justice agenda is calling the United States of America “trash.”

Cloud tweeted:

Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) June 30, 2023

Twitter users responded to her tweet with several suggestions about where Cloud might like to live instead of a country she calls “trash.”

Have you considered playing in Russia? Carmine Sabia wrote.

The Patriot Hammer shared a great tweet in response to her anti-America tweet:

America A Country So Damn Great, The Haters Never Leave

You can leave whenever you wish. pic.twitter.com/sZzhVook9b — The Patriot Hammer (@patriot_hammer) July 1, 2023

On her Instagram, Cloud shared a story from CNN regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action , with Cloud writing, “Keep on moving backwards….” Cloud also shared a story from Rolling Stone on the Supreme Court’s ruling on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, calling the country a “f—— joke” in her post. “If I asked y’all would you wanna be black in America or apart of the LGBTQ+ community during this time in history. Y’all mf lying if you say yes. Y’all see the disparities. And if you don’t you’re uninformed, ignorant, and or just racist,” she wrote. “It is plain and simple. “Y’all tired of me saying your racist. IM TIRED OF YALL BEING RACIST. “You don’t know me or my heart. But you still hate me immediately for the color of my skin, being gay, and being a woman. “This is how some of y’all were raised and trained to think. ITS WRONG.” Cloud then had a message for “my religion weaponizers.” She added, “y’all the people that killed Jesus.” Trending: Photo Reveals Tucker’s First Interview Guest Since Exiting Fox News? The Left Will Hate This “Religion in this country is political, it’s weaponized, it’s hypocritical, it’s disappointing. It’s not love. Because God is love. In the purest form.”

Cloud is in good company with fellow WNBA player Brittney Griner who was arrested in Russia and thrown in jail for possession of cannabis oil. In August, she was convicted and sent to prison with a nine-year sentence.

In December 2022, American WNBA player Brittney Griner was released from the Russian prison she was held in since February 2021 after the Biden administration negotiated a prisoner swap. Griner was exchanged for a notorious Russian arms dealer named Viktor Bout, known as the ‘Merchant of Death,’ who has been held in an American prison for 12 years.

The WNBA player, who chose to stay in the locker room while the National Anthem was being played, suddenly discovered America wasn’t such an awful place after spending months in a Russian prison. It’s interesting how a little time in a country that doesn’t value freedom or cherish human rights can change the mind of a spoiled American-hating athlete.