WNBA Player Criticizes America Following Supreme Court Ruling On Affirmative Action: “Our Country is Trash in So Many Ways”

In response to the recent Supreme Court ruling deeming affirmative action programs at Harvard and UNC unconstitutional, Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud took to Twitter with her criticism of America.

Her sentiment, calling America “trash in so many ways” and arguing that the country continues to “oppress marginalized groups,” seems to fall into an unfortunate trap of misunderstanding the very essence of this court ruling.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that Harvard and UNC’s affirmative action programs were unconstitutional.

The recent ruling against them is rooted not in prejudice, but in upholding the principles of equal protection under the 14th Amendment.

The court decision strives to ensure that no student is discriminated against on the basis of race. This decision is, by definition, the opposite of oppressive. Rather, it seeks to level the playing field, promoting the idea that individuals should be assessed on merit, not the color of their skin.

Supporters of the ruling see it as a move towards fair treatment and equality, while others, like Cloud, view it as an attack on marginalized communities.

Cloud’s vehement response on Twitter painted the country as a place of continuous oppression against marginalized groups.

In her series of tweets, the 31-year-old WNBA player suggested that the country wastes its potential on “hateful ideologies” and “weaponizing religion.”

“Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times,” Cloud wrote on her Twitter account.

“Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate,” she added. “There is power in numbers.”

“We need to continue to lead with love and light. The inhumane savagery way is a very American/European ideology. We’re above that. But we do need to fight,” she said in response to another’s tweet.

“Imagine having all the power and resources to be great. I’m talking about everybody eats. Then imagine wasting it on hateful ideologies. Imagine weaponizing religion,” she wrote, adding, “That is America. We are a hateful disappointment. That’s the truth. We have the potential to be great.”

“And we waste it. Waste it trying to control what we don’t understand.”

Cloud’s bleak outlook on the country’s future included a prediction of a potential civil war, and her comments about possibly leaving the country.

“I feel like im gonna see a civil war in my lifetime,” she wrote.

She discussed potential places to move to saying, “I’m feeling somewhere with human rights, healthcare, and no mass shootings.”

One user commented and told her to leave anytime, and then Cloud responded, “I will be lolol gladly.”