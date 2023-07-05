White House Lashes Out at Trump-Appointed Judge Who Blasted Biden Regime For Censoring Conservatives (VIDEO)

The Biden White House is not happy with a federal judge’s decision to block federal officials from censoring conservatives online.

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies from its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public.

The Gateway Pundit is the lead plaintiff in the MO v. Biden case!

The plaintiffs allege the defendants suppressed:

The Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election

The lab-leak theory of Covid’s origins

Covid face masks and lockdowns

Efficiency of Covid vaccines

2020 election integrity/fraud

Vote-by-mail concerns

Parody about the defendants

Negative posts about the economy

Negative posts about Joe Biden.

US District Court Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee who still honors the US Constitution, accused the Biden Regime of violating the First Amendment by censoring unfavorable views in a blistering 155-page opinion.

The judge called the Biden Regime’s efforts “Orwellian.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth,’” Judge Doughty wrote.

Judge Doughty blasted the Biden Regime and said the censorship of conservative views is “quite telling.”

“This targeted suppression of conservative ideas is a perfect example of viewpoint discrimination of political speech,” he continued. “American citizens have the right to engage in free debate about the significant issues affecting the country … the evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario.”

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre if the White House disagrees with the judge who blasted the Regime for censoring conservatives.

“Specifically, do you disagree with the judge’s ruling that this coordination was a form of censorship that specifically targeted conservative speech?” a reporter asked KJP.

KJP lashed out at the judge.

Joe Biden violated the US Constitution and the White House is angry a judge stopped them from censoring conservatives.

“Look, we disagree with the decision. I’ll leave it there,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

WATCH: