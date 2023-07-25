What Is He Waiting For? Speaker McCarthy Explains Case for Biden Impeachment Inquiry to Skeptical Reporters, But Does Not Call for One Now (Video)

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) explained to skeptical reporters at a Capitol press conference Tuesday afternoon his reasoning for opening the door to an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden, but McCarthy did not call for one to begin. The House is set to go on a six-week vacation this week. It could be the fall before McCarthy decides to pull the trigger on a Biden impeachment.



Screen image via CNN reporter Manu Raju/Twitter.

McCarthy first dropped the notion of a Biden impeachment inquiry on the Fox News Channel show Hannity on Monday night. McCarthy deliberately mentioned the phrase “rising (or rise) to the level of impeachment inquiry” twice. In addition to Joe Biden’s alleged foreign bribery schemes with son Hunter, McCarthy also said he wanted to investigate Joe Biden for abuse of power, saying, “…because this president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon, use the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight.”

White House scandal spokesman Ian Sams responded to McCarthy late Monday night via Twitter, “Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the @HouseGOP wants to prioritize. Their eagerness to go after @POTUS regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”

McCarthy spoke to reporters Tuesday about his bombshell revelation he is considering a Biden impeachment inquiry. McCarthy explained that it is not impeachment, but an inquiry about serious allegations of wrongdoing that could lead to impeachment if evidence is developed through the inquiry. McCarthy went through several examples of alleged Biden corruption, changing stories and government interference that warrant an impeachment inquiry.

One of the skeptical reporters was CNN’s Manu Raju, “McCarthy moves closer to announcing impeachment inquiry. Asked him if Rs have corroborated unverified allegations from FBI informant that Biden engaged in bribery scheme with foreign national as VP. He argued that an impeachment inquiry would allow them to answer those questions”

The House leaves for a six-week summer break at the end of this week. McCarthy gave no indication when or whether he would trigger an impeachment inquiry into Biden. A month ago McCarthy floated an impeachment inquiry of Attorney General Merrick Garland–nothing has happened on that front since then.

After the press briefing, McCarthy reiterated he has not called for an impeachment inquiry yet, “Our investigations are revealing more info every day about the Biden family’s shell companies and the sweetheart deal from the DOJ. The American public has a right to the truth. If evidence continues to rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry, House Republicans will act.”

The last workday for the House this week is Friday, July 28. The House is set to return on Tuesday, September 12. After September, the House has a total of five weeks scheduled to be in session over the remaining three months of the year, though an impeachment could upend that schedule. (House schedule at this link.)

