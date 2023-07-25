Kevin McCarthy on Biden Corruption: ‘Rising to Level of Impeachment Inquiry … Something We Haven’t Seen Since Richard Nixon’ (VIDEO)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared on the Sean Hannity show on Monday night to discuss the latest revelations on Joe Biden’s corruption.

McCarthy has been slow to invoke the idea of impeachment for Biden, but he finally mentioned it tonight and signaled that he is coming around to it.

The Washington Times reports:

McCarthy: Biden bribery accusations ‘rising to the level of impeachment inquiry’ House Speaker Kevin McCarthy broached the “I-word” Monday night regarding the foreign-money corruption accusations involving President Biden and son Hunter. In an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” the California Republican said recently unearthed FBI documents about possible foreign bribery and supporting bank records are a game changer. “This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry,” he said. Mr. McCarthy also invoked the specter of the first, and to date only, U.S. president to resign from office under a cloud of corruption and abuse of power. “This president also has used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon … used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight” needed to investigate corruption claims, he said.

Watch the video below:

🚨 BREAKING: Speaker McCarthy on Joe Biden: “This is rising to level of impeachment inquiry…something we haven't seen since Richard Nixon, used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congressional oversight.” pic.twitter.com/1Y1oD5bhTd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 25, 2023

McCarthy needs to listen to the conservative base and get moving. Democrats were far more ruthless with Trump over nothing. Biden has given Republicans multiple valid reasons to impeach him.

They need to stop talking and start acting.