WATCH: Trump Vows to Sign Executive Order to Cut Funding For Any School Pushing Critical Race Theory or ‘Transgender Insanity’

Former President Donald Trump has vowed to sign an executive order cutting federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory or “transgender insanity.”

The Republican frontrunner for the 2024 nomination made the promise during the Iowa Republican dinner in Des Moines on Friday.

“On day one, I will sign an executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on children,” Trump said to the cheering crowd.

NEW: Trump announces plan to end child mutilation in all 50 states “on day one.” Let’s put the doctors who facilitate this in prison too. “On day one, I will sign an executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and… pic.twitter.com/25DtkXoJ7m — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2023

Trump additionally promised to protect women’s sports and sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation.

“I will keep men out of women’s sports, and you know, no one has been tougher on that than me. How ridiculous is that? And I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation. Can you believe we even have to say this in all 50 states?”

Trump also swiped at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who also spoke at the event, calling him an “establishment globalist.”

“I wouldn’t take a chance on that one,” Trump said of DeSantis.