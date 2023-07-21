WATCH: Trump Announces He Will Work to Give Child Traffickers the Death Penalty After Watching Sound of Freedom

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will work to give child traffickers the death penalty if he is re-elected.

After watching a screening of the hit film Sound of Freedom, Trump released a video discussing the issue and urging people to see it.

In the video released on Friday, Trump discussed some of his accomplishments surrounding the issue during his time in the White House — and what he hopes to do if he is re-elected.

“I will immediately end the Biden border nightmare that traffickers are using to exploit vulnerable women and children,” Trump said. “We will fully secure the border. I will wage war on the cartels, just as I destroyed the ISIS caliphate.”

Trump said he would work to send trafficked children back to their families.

“I will use Title 42 to end the child trafficking crisis by returning all trafficked children to their families in their home countries, without delay,” Trump also asserted. “I will urge Congress to ensure that anyone caught trafficking children across the border receives the death penalty immediately.”

He said he would also support the death penalty for traffickers bringing women across the border because they are the most trafficked, with children being second.

Title 42 allows the president to curb migration to protect public health.

Sound of Freedom has sold over 8.9 million tickets, and the film has now passed $100M in box office revenue.

“SOUND of FREEDOM has become the people’s movie. It was chosen by over 100,000 people in the Angel Guild, fueled by untold tens of thousands through our ‘Pay it Forward’ program, and is dominating the box office as the result of a ground-up, grassroots movement of everyday people who are making this an historic success,” said Jared Geesey, SVP of Global Distribution with Angel Studios. “This is the opposite of the top down system developed by Hollywood gatekeepers. We are empowering people to be part of choosing, funding, and sharing stories that amplify light and impact culture..”