WATCH: Luke Combs Brings Us All to Tears By Bringing 8-Year-Old With Leukemia on Stage to Sing ‘Fast Car’ Together

Country superstar Luke Combs brought many people to tears by bringing an eight-year-old boy battling cancer on stage to perform “Fast Car” with him at Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Cooper Massengill, 8, was diagnosed with leukemia when he was three and has been fighting ever since.

“I had gone through a lot of stuff, a lot of surgeries,” Massengill told CBS News.

Massengill, who is from Georgia, was able to meet Combs at a meet and greet before the show through the Make-a-Wish foundation.

The meeting moved Combs so much that he invited the boy on stage to sing the chorus of his hit cover song.

This is the most heartwarming video I’ve seen in a while. Luke Combs brought a young kid whose Make-A-Wish was to meet him on stage… pic.twitter.com/wGen4qztZ3 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 24, 2023

“When I was walking up, everyone was shouting my name. It felt great,” Massengill told the news outlet.

After he performed, the entire stadium chanted his name.

“Cooper’s wish was to meet Luke Combs. He had no idea that he was going to go on stage. His secret wish, within his wish, was to sing ‘Fast Car’ with him. And Luke Combs and his team made a lifetime memory for him,” said Sean Holleran, the CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.