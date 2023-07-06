WATCH: Disturbing Surveillance Video Shows Four Suspects Fleeing After Fatally Shooting Lyft Driver in DC

Disturbing surveillance video captured on a Nest camera shows four suspects fleeing after fatally shooting a Lyft driver in DC.
The victim, 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar, was found shot to death early Monday morning just after midnight in the 400 block of 11th Street Northeast.
Nasrat Ahmad Yar was a US Army interpreter who fled the Taliban.
After fleeing the Taliban, he was shot and killed by four young males in DC.
The suspects could be heard talking about the deadly shooting as they ran away.
Lyft driver found shot to death in DC. Disturbing surveillance video captures what sounds like four younger suspects talking about the deadly shooting as they run away. https://t.co/lu8RKrGjKP pic.twitter.com/KhuvAHVgwf
— Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) July 6, 2023
A GoFundMe was created to support Nasrat Ahmad Yar’s family.
“Nasrat Ahmad Yar, a dedicated local national interpreter who bravely served alongside US Army Special Forces in Afghanistan for a decade, brought his family to the United States after the collapse of the Afghan government in August 2021. After settling in Alexandria, Virginia, Nasrat wasted no time in securing employment as a tow truck driver and rideshare driver to provide for his loved ones,” the GoFundMe message said.
Victim Nasrat Ahmad Yar
Fox 5 DC reported:
The victim has been identified by police as 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar, of Alexandria, Virginia. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department said they found Yar just after 12 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of 11th Street Northeast. Yar was unconscious when officers located him and appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead by officials.
In a statement sent to FOX 5, a Lyft spokesperson said: “Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat’s loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy. We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”
Detectives are investigating the homicide and the police department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Yar’s death.