WATCH: Disturbing Surveillance Video Shows Four Suspects Fleeing After Fatally Shooting Lyft Driver in DC

Disturbing surveillance video captured on a Nest camera shows four suspects fleeing after fatally shooting a Lyft driver in DC.

The victim, 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar, was found shot to death early Monday morning just after midnight in the 400 block of 11th Street Northeast.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar was a US Army interpreter who fled the Taliban.

After fleeing the Taliban, he was shot and killed by four young males in DC.

The suspects could be heard talking about the deadly shooting as they ran away.

WATCH:

Lyft driver found shot to death in DC. Disturbing surveillance video captures what sounds like four younger suspects talking about the deadly shooting as they run away. https://t.co/lu8RKrGjKP pic.twitter.com/KhuvAHVgwf — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) July 6, 2023

A GoFundMe was created to support Nasrat Ahmad Yar’s family.

“Nasrat Ahmad Yar, a dedicated local national interpreter who bravely served alongside US Army Special Forces in Afghanistan for a decade, brought his family to the United States after the collapse of the Afghan government in August 2021. After settling in Alexandria, Virginia, Nasrat wasted no time in securing employment as a tow truck driver and rideshare driver to provide for his loved ones,” the GoFundMe message said.



Victim Nasrat Ahmad Yar

Fox 5 DC reported: