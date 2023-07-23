WATCH: Cody Johnson Supports Jason Aldean at Concert: ‘If Being Patriotic Makes You an Outlaw, By God I’ll Be An Outlaw’

Country star Cody Johnson supported Jason Aldean during his St. Louis concert on Friday night.

Aldean’s latest song, “Try That in a Small Town,” has caused a massive uproar on the left, prompting it to be removed from rotation on CMT (Country Music Television).

The cancel mob claimed his song was “racist” and even “pro-lynching” because it’s about small-town America protecting their neighbors.

In a video of Johnson’s concert, he tells the crowd, “We live in a time where everyone gets pissed off at Jason Aldean for putting out a song.”

“If you’re videoing this, and Jason Aldean, and if you’re seeing this video, you keep it up, brother,” Johnson continued. “You do you.”

Cody Johnson threw his support behind Jason Aldean the other night!!! “If being patriotic makes me an outlaw, then by God, I’ll be an outlaw.” pic.twitter.com/5avT4uAvcn — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 22, 2023

“If being patriotic makes you an outlaw, then by God, I’ll be an outlaw,” Johnson continued, telling the audience, “I’m gonna play you an outlaw song.”

Aldean has defended his song and music video, tweeting, “In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

Aldean was performing during the still-unexplained Las Vegas mass shooting.

“As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart,” Aldean’s tweet continued.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief,” Aldean wrote. “Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.”