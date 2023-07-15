VIDEO: Idiot Eco Terrorist Screams in Pain as Rescue Workers Try to Free His Hand After He Glued Himself to Road

On Thursday, activists from Letzte Generation (Last Generation) used a concrete and epoxy resin mixture to glue their hands to asphalt, disrupting air traffic at two airports in Germany.

The stunt blocked runways a Hamburg and Duesseldorf airports leaving thousands of passengers facing flight delays and cancelations.

Activists use concrete and epoxy resin mixture to glue their hands 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/npqNBSMGyV — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 13, 2023

The use of concrete and epoxy resin does not sound either environmentally friendly, or safe.

One protester in Germany screamed in pain as officials tried to free his glued hand from the pavement.

Here’s the translation from the German account where it was posted. “Imagine you fulfill your childhood dream and become a firefighter and in the end you have to scrape such unemployed wimps off the street.”