VICTORY: Brave Georgia Democrat Switches Parties – Previously Warned “the Democrat Party Establishment is Looking to Take Me Out” (VIDEO)

President Andrew Jackson once reportedly stated that "one man with courage makes a majority." Today, a Georgia Democrat made a brave decision ditching her party and joining the Republicans and explained why she made the move.

This comes two months after she warned “the Democrat Party Establishment is looking to take me out.” Now she is in their crosshairs even more now.

State Rep. Meisha Mainor, who represents a navy blue district in Atlanta, announced Tuesday she made the decision to join Team Red. Mainor said she is a black woman who can think for herself and that her decision was completely based on morality, not politics.

My name is Rep. Meisha Mainor and today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party. I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a a MORAL one. I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own. pic.twitter.com/q3snDGejCN — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) July 11, 2023

Her decision to join the GOP shifts the balance of power in the Georgia State House to 102-78 in favor of the GOP.

Mainor revealed the reasons why she was ditching the Democratic party in an exclusive interview with Fox News. She noted their treatment of her when she stood up to support letting poor children have the same education opportunities as their wealthier peers.

Mainor also explained Democrats abandoned her when she opposed their efforts to defund the police and cited this as an example of how the party has abused the black community for decades.

When I decided to stand up on behalf of disadvantaged children in support of school choice, my Democrat colleagues didn’t stand by me. They crucified me. When I decided to stand up in support of safe communities and refused to support efforts to defund the police, they didn’t back me. They abandoned me. For far too long, the Democrat Party has gotten away with using and abusing the black community. For decades, the Democrat Party has received the support of more than 90% of the black community. And what do we have to show for it? I represent a solidly blue district in the city of Atlanta. This isn’t a political decision for me. It’s a moral one.”

Mainor went on to tell Fox News that she would continue to focus on education and the pressing issues facing Georgia while trying “to help grow the Republican Party.”

When asked if she was worried about pushback from the Democratic Party over her defection, Mainor issued this spicy and correct response:

The most dangerous thing to the Democrat Party is a black person with a mind of their own. So it wouldn’t surprise me.

As Breitbart notes, one could see this move coming for a while. Mainor previous posted a warning in May where she revealed she was “in the crosshairs of my Democratic caucus in the Georgia House of Representatives.” In the caption, Mainor explained that the “Democrat Party Establishment is looking to take me out.”

It is not 100% clear whether she meant this in a political context.

