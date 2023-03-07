Prominent DC Lawyer Who Served in Clinton Administration Killed After Business Jet Hit Severe Turbulence



Dana Hyde

A prominent DC lawyer who served in the Clinton and Obama Administrations was killed when a private jet she was aboard hit bad turbulence while flying over New England.

The business jet carrying five passengers made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Friday after encountering heavy turbulence.

Dana Hyde, 55, was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday where she was pronounced dead.

Hyde also served as a lawyer on the 9/11 commission.

The FBI and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

NBC News reported: