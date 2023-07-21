Victor Reacts: Witch-Hunt Update – Court Date for Classified Documents Set 6 Months Before Election (VIDEO)

The never ending witch-hunt against President Donald Trump continues. As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, “Judge Aileen Cannon has set the Trump classified document trial date for May 20, 2024, less than 6 months before the 2024 election.”

The Trump campaign wanted the date to be set after the election for obvious reasons. Now Trump will have to deal with this mess when he should be campaigning.

The case itself is bogus. Corrupt career politicians walk free as they weaponize our system of “justice” against their political opponent.