Victor Reacts: Witch-Hunt Update – Court Date for Classified Documents Set 6 Months Before Election (VIDEO)

by

The never ending witch-hunt against President Donald Trump continues. As the Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, “Judge Aileen Cannon has set the Trump classified document trial date for May 20, 2024, less than 6 months before the 2024 election.”

The Trump campaign wanted the date to be set after the election for obvious reasons. Now Trump will have to deal with this mess when he should be campaigning.

The case itself is bogus. Corrupt career politicians walk free as they weaponize our system of “justice” against their political opponent.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

