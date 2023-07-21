Judge Aileen Cannon Sets Trump Trial Date for May 20, 2024 – 6 Mos. Before Election – For Jack Smith’s Garbage Classified Documents Case

Judge Aileen Cannon has set the Trump classified document trial date for May 20, 2024, less than 6 months before the 2024 election.

The Trump campaign wanted the trial set past the 2024 election.

This is what election interference looks like.

And, of course, there was no crime as TGP has reported on for weeks now.

FOX News reported:

BREAKING: Judge Aileen Cannon has set the Trump classified doc trial date for May 20, 2024, less than 6 months before the 2024 election. The ‘justice system’ meddled in the 2020 election and they’re doing it again in 2024. At the moment, Trump is facing 71 felony counts and… pic.twitter.com/xLxB16DbXj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 21, 2023

Via Collin Rugg.

The ‘justice system’ meddled in the 2020 election and they’re doing it again in 2024.

At the moment, Trump is facing 71 felony counts and could very soon be over 100.

In 2020, the FBI alongside ‘51 intel experts’ teamed up to label the Hunter Biden laptop story ‘Russian disinfo’ despite knowing it was authentic.

The FBI lied to social media giants to get them to remove the story.

Now, the ‘justice system’ is ignoring how Biden used his vice presidency to line his family’s pockets with foreign money while going after Trump, right before the 2024 election.