Victor Reacts: Shocker! No Cameras Where Cocaine Was Found – Secret Service Concludes Investigation With NO Suspect (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Secret Service concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House earlier this month. Surprise, surprise! No suspect was identified. According to CNN, the cocaine was “found in a blind spot for surveillance cameras.”

No fingerprints, DNA samples, or leads!

That sure is convenient. The most secure building in the world and they have no way to find out who left the drugs?

Does anyone actually believe this? This administration is a bad joke.

 

