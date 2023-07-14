Victor Reacts: MEN Banned From WOMEN’S Cycling! Common Sense Wins (VIDEO)

In a rare win for common sense, men have been banned from women’s cycling by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the UCI released this statement announcing the new changes:

At an extraordinary meeting held on 5 July, the Management Committee of the UCI decided to adapt the current UCI rules on the right of female transgender athletes to take part in competitions on the UCI International Calendar.

From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after [male] puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar — in all categories — in the various disciplines.

It seems that maybe people are finally beginning to wake up to the insanity all around us. These victories for common sense don’t have to be rare. The squeaky wheel truly does get the grease, and if we keep fighting against this insanity there will be more wins to come.

Collective insanity must not be allowed to spread!

 

Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms.

