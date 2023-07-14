VICTORY FOR SANITY: Biological Men BANNED from Competing As Women in Global Cycling – Will Now Compete in New Category

The radical global trans movement was hit with a major loss on Friday.

As ESPN reported, the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced that trans women (biological men) will no longer be able to compete in the female category.

The UCI revealed that the trans women will be competing in a new category called men/open. This means they will actually be racing against their own peers while still being allowed to identify as trans. The new rules will go into effect on Monday according to ESPN

The UCI released this statement announcing the new changes:

At an extraordinary meeting held on 5 July, the Management Committee of the UCI decided to adapt the current UCI rules on the right of female transgender athletes to take part in competitions on the UCI International Calendar. From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after [male] puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar — in all categories — in the various disciplines.

ESPN notes that the UCI organization previously allowed biological men with reduced testosterone to take part in female events. It agreed to take another look at its rules after American Austin Killips became the first biological man to win a UCI women’s stage race this year.

UCI president David Lappartient in a statement tried to strike a balance between respecting individual’s “gender identity” while standing firm on protecting female sports.

First of all, the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling – as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport – is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport. I would also like to reaffirm that the UCI fully respects and supports the right of individuals to choose the sex that corresponds to their gender identity, whatever sex they were assigned at birth. However, it has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions. It is this imperative that led the UCI to conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to authorise the former to race in the female categories.

As the Associated Press noted, governing bodies in track and field and swimming have barred athletes who underwent male puberty from competing in international women’s events.

Hopefully more victories for sanity are on the horizon.