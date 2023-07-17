Victor Reacts: Disney Replaces Dwarves With Diverse “Magical Creatures” in Woke New Snow White Movie (VIDEO)

by

Disney has decided to ruin all of your favorite childhood movies. Recent photos obtained by the Daily Mail show that six of the seven dwarves are no longer dwarves. Apparently using dwarves was a “micro aggression” so in order to be more inclusive and diverse Disney decided to simply erase the dwarves and replace them with “magical creatures.”

As the Gateway Pundit reported, the so-called magical creatures are now different heights, of different sexes, and of different races.

Credit: The Daily Mail

 

Credit: The Daily Mail

 

Ironically in an effort to be politically correct, Disney has taken away acting roles that would have gone to dwarves. No better way to be inclusive and woke than to simply erase certain groups of people from your films.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

