WOKE SNOW WHITE: Photos Show Disney Made Politically Correct Changes to Children’s Classic Including Replacing Dwarfs with Fully-Grown “Magical Creatures” – After Disney Previously Claimed the Photos Were Fake (PHOTOS)

Nothing from your childhood is sacred anymore because Disney is determined to transform and ruin every aspect of it.

The Daily Mail obtained exclusive photographs Friday showing the new Snow White film, which is coming out next year. The photos confirm the film replaced dwarfs with “magical creatures.”

The photographs also show a race-swapped Snow White, who is played by Hispanic actress Rachel Zegler in the film. Disney announced her casting in June 2021.

The “magical creatures” appear to be of different heights, of different sexes, and of different race. Only one appears to have dwarfism.

Have a look at the photos:

Here is video footage showing the “magical creatures” following Snow White:

A report last year said that Disney would be replacing the dwarfs after Peter Dinklage whined the film was not progressive enough despite race-swapping a traditionally white character. Dinklage is a dwarf actor most famous for playing Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man?

Fully aware of the justified uproar on social media to the film’s woke changes, Disney attempted to claim the photos were not real. Here is what they told the liberal Daily Beast Friday following the Daily Mail exclusive.

The photos are fake and not from our production. We are currently trying to have the Daily Mail issue a correction.

Fox News reported Monday, however, that Disney lied and later admitted the photos were 100% authentic. The Daily Beast covered for Disney by essentially saying this was all a misunderstanding.