UPDATE: Silly, Spastic Trans Dylan Mulvaney to Speak on “Women’s Empowerment” at US Universities – Charging Up to $40,000 per Speech

by

Liberal privilege. Dylan Mulvaney hopes to land some speaking gigs at US universities this coming year. Dylan’s fee is $40,000.

Conservatives are blocked from speaking at most US universities and NEVER make that kind of money. Only Democrats are allowed to cash in on this gravy train.

Having successfully destroyed the brand of Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney is now looking to new horizons.

As Michael LaChance previously reported – Dylan will probably be welcomed with open arms.

Now we know that Dylan will be lecturing on “Women’s Empowerment” and will be charging $40,000 per speech.
HotAir reported:

So, what’s Dylan to do? Well, he is embarking on a speaking tour when the 23-24 college year begins. Here’s the kicker – his speech topic is women’s empowerment. WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT? I can’t with this guy. He made a pitch for his college tour via Instagram.

“Booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” she told her 2 million followers.

She included an email address “for serious inquiries” and added “love ya!”

On Creative Arts Agency’s (CAA) website — the talent agency that represents Mulvaney — she’s listed as a speaker who’s available to talk on topics such as LGBTQIA+ advocacy, social media, women’s empowerment as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.

His fee is up to $40,000. Not bad for a guy who pretends to be a girl, eh? My opinion is that he is doing performance art with his year-long transition into being a female. He didn’t have surgery, that I know of, and is so over-the-top in his actions in social media videos that it has to be a parody of how he thinks young women act.

