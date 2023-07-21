Dylan Mulvaney Now Looking for Speaking Gigs on College Campuses

Having successfully destroyed the brand of Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney is now looking to new horizons.

He apparently wants to start getting speaking gigs on college campuses, a move which will probably work out well for him.

If a conservative speaker so much as sets foot on a college campus, left wing students protest and try to shout down the speaker, but Dylan will probably be welcomed with open arms.

Breitbart News reports:

Big Man on Campus: Dylan Mulvaney Is Looking for Speaking Gigs at Universities Trans influencer and biological male Dylan Mulvaney appears to be trying to cash in on his newfound infamy after sparking a national Bud Light boycott this summer by soliciting speaking gigs on college campuses. “Booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” Mulvaney told his 1.8 million followers in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. The trans influencer also included an email address “for serious inquiries,” before signing off with “love ya!” Notably, the Creative Arts Agency’s (CAA) talent agency lists Mulvaney on its website as a speaker who can talk about topics like LGBTQIA+ advocacy, social media, and ironically, women’s empowerment, among other things. Mulvaney, who claims to have transitioned from male to female in March of last year, was a frequent panelist speaker and podcast guest before gaining national infamy via controversy involving Bud Light.

What could go wrong?

After destroying Bud Light, Dylan Mulvaney is now looking to come to colleges and universities this fall as a guest speaker. Bud Light keg party?!https://t.co/EGiweNvfME — OutKick (@Outkick) July 20, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney seeking work at colleges and universities after Bud Light flap https://t.co/yqL3PfjLq6 pic.twitter.com/SEN7aNkknh — NY Post Business (@nypostbiz) July 20, 2023

#FreakShow #DylanMulvaney doesn’t belong anywhere near a campus Dylan Mulvaney looks for work after Bud Light fiasco, markets speaking gigs to colleges | Fox News https://t.co/x5r5SbUmN1 — Tim Davis (@TD9194) July 21, 2023

Dylan will probably be a professor of gender studies in a matter of months.