UPDATE: Over ONE MILLION Tickets Sold for Jim Caviezel’s ‘Sound of Freedom’ Film This Week — Purchase Yours TODAY for July 4th Showing!

Actor Jim Caviezel’s latest film Sound of Freedom is playing this 4th of July at select theaters across the United States.

Caviezel, who is most famous for his role of Jesus in The Passion of Christ, went on the War Room to promote his upcoming film “Sound of Freedom” by Angel Studios. The film is based on a true story that exposes the darkness of child trafficking.

Caviezel worked with several former federal agents and 30 Navy SEALS while filming in Colombia.

1,075,926 TICKETS have been sold for the holiday showing. The MILESTONE is 1,200,000 tickets sold.

AMC and Marcus Theaters in the Midwest are showing the film Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

