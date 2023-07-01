Unyielding Against Unrest: French Local Citizens Arm Themselves with Wooden Sticks to Protect Businesses and Homes (VIDEO)

A wave of turmoil has swept across France following the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy, identified as Nahel – a French citizen of North African descent, specifically Moroccan and Algerian, by a police officer during a traffic stop.

According to France 24, Nahel was in a Mercedes AMG with two others and was stopped by two police officers for breaking traffic rules.

WATCH:

Here is the video people! The French police are begging “Nahel M” to cooperate and he stomps on the gas. A cop is hit by his car and fires his gun. What do you think now? Did Macron lie and pour gasoline on a fire? Is the media lying? pic.twitter.com/RjdLN3R5Go — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) June 29, 2023

BREAKING: Here is the 2nd angle of the driver and police shooting in Nanterre, France The officer is clearly leaning across the windshield when the driver floors the gas pic.twitter.com/TzAiO0U1V1 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 1, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported that 45,000 security forces had been deployed, and more than 1,300 arrests were made on the fourth night of the widespread rioting and civil unrest.

According to France 24, police in the French city of Marseille said on Friday that looters stole several hunting rifles but claimed no ammunition.

The unrest took a significant toll on a national level. Rioters ransacked dozens of shops and set ablaze over 2,000 vehicles. The riots spilled over into cities like Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg, and Lille. The alarming state of affairs led to the injury of more than 200 police officers.

Social media platforms were inundated with videos depicting urban landscapes set ablaze. Macron requested these platforms to remove the most sensitive footage of rioting and disclose the identities of users inciting violence. Of course, they want it removed because they don’t want the whole world to know what’s happening in France.

Because of Macron’s weak response to the civil unrest, French business owners and residents are taking matters into their own hands.

They are arming themselves with wooden sticks, ready to protect their homes and businesses against threats.

WATCH:

French Patriots are taking matters into their own hands, heading to the streets with weapons to defend their businesses and homes. Physically putting rioters in their place. pic.twitter.com/mBmjeNTErm — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) June 30, 2023

This is one of the reasons why our founding fathers implemented the Second Amendment to protect ourselves in a time where unrest, uncertainty, and fear seem to be rising.