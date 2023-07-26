UFO Whistleblower: US Recovered Non-Human Biological Pilots from Crashed Crafts (VIDEO)

US Air Force Major David Grusch on Wednesday testified before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs.

Grusch, a former intel community official tasked with investigating UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena), told lawmakers the US government has recovered “non-human” biological pilots from crashed crafts.

“My testimony is based on information I’ve been given by individuals with a long-standing track record of legitimacy and service to this country, many of whom have shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony to myself and many various colleagues,” Grusch said on Wednesday.

“I am asking Congress to hold our government to this standard and thoroughly investigate these claims,” Grusch said. “But as I stand here under oath now I am speaking to the facts as I have been told them.”

Grusch said biologics came with some of the recovered crafts.

Rep. Nancy Mace asked the whistleblower about the biologics recovered.

“Were they human or non-human biologics?” Rep. Mace asked.

Grusch replied, “Non-human. That was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program I talked to that are currently still on the program.”

