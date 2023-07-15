Two Excellent Roundtable Chats On Ukraine

I have had an interesting two days. Yesterday I was part of a Roundtable (please keep Gonzalo Lira in your prayers if you’re a believer) with Andrei Martyanov and Ray McGovern that was hosted by Polit Wera (a lovely Russian lady with a nationally popular podcast). Andrei’s mastery of English and Russian is remarkable — he translated everything that Ray and I said. That is very difficult work and he was flawless.

Today Andrei and I were back together being questioned by the earnest and inquiring Ania K — a woman born in Poland who knows how to ask very smart questions. So, I will go in reverse order. Here is today’s show with Ania K.

And this is the Andrei, Ray and Larry Roundtable with Polit Wera: