Tucker Demolishes Chris Christie After Disgraced Former Governor Tells ABC “News” that Tucker Is “Wrong” for Opposing Ukraine Aid

Disgraced former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie claims that he can kick President Donald Trump’s a** but is afraid of tough questions from an actual journalist.

As Mediaite reported, Christie was being “interviewed” by ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos regarding Tucker’s righteous criticism of never-ending U.S. aid to Ukraine. As Gateway Pundit readers know, billions U.S. taxpayer dollars ostensibly for aid has gone missing in Ukraine yet the Uniparty continues to deplete our national stockpile of weapons.

Christie replied that had he been in Iowa for the Family Leadership Summit on Friday, he would have called out Tucker for being “wrong.”

I would have said, you’ve always been wrong about this, Tucker, and you’re still wrong.

Tucker responded with a tweet that demolished so-called tough guy Christie. He pointed out that, while the former New Jersey governor is happy to yuk it up with his allies on ABC, he is too scared to answer real questions.

Sounds like this could use a longer conversation. We just asked @GovChristie

to sit down and explain his views on Ukraine. He refused. You hate to think that Chris Christie is a blustery coward who plays the tough guy with sycophants at ABC but won’t answer real questions, but who knows? We hope he reconsiders.

Tucker fans responded by roaring their approval for his epic takedown and proceeded to roast Christie further:

