“I’d Kick His Ass” – Chris Christie Insists He Can Beat Up Trump in a Fight (VIDEO)

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie continues to play the role of Trump-basher in this year’s GOP primary.

Christie doesn’t have a shot in hell in winning the primary so there must be some other motivation for him. It’s just weird.

On Sunday Christie trashed President Trump on ABC with far-left host George Stephanopoulos.

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie tells @GStephanopoulos that “patience and persistence” will wear down former Pres. Trump’s lead. “When he’s up at one o’clock in the morning posting on Truth Social about me, I think we’re in his head.” https://t.co/KInxWHwCkT pic.twitter.com/PS8uPyImpn — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 16, 2023

Last week Christie said he’d kick Trump’s ass. Wow!

Piers Morgan: Talking of fighting, if you and Trump got in the ring, he loves his UFC and stuff like that, right? If you got in the Octagon, you and him who’d who’d win? Come on.

Chris Christie: Guy’s 78 years old. I’d kick his ass.