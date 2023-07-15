TRUMP: “Whatever Happened to the Biden Documents Case?”

President Trump on Saturday wanted to know what happened to the Biden classified documents case.

There have been no leaks and virtually no updated media reports on the special counsel investigating Biden’s stolen classified documents case.

“Whatever happened to the Biden Documents Case? 20 times more documents than I have, and I’m allowed to have under the Presidential Records Act, he’s not. What about the Classified Docs he had in Chinatown, and on his garage floor in Delaware. Is he being charged under the Espionage Act? What about Penn Center, which receives China money, or the 1850 boxes that he is not wanting to release? Was Obama, Clinton, Bush, or others so charged? No, only “TRUMP,” because I am illegally being targeted!” Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday.

Joe Biden has yet to be interviewed by the special counsel investigating the stolen classified documents he stored at the Penn Biden Center and in his Delaware garage.

Biden stole SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center.

Biden also stored classified documents in his garage next to his Corvette where his son Hunter had access to the sensitive materials.

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office and we have no idea what is in those boxes because the National Archives is covering up for Biden.

Joe Biden is also withholding information from the Senate Intel Committee.

The University of Delaware is covering for Biden and refusing to release 1850 boxes of his Senate records!

The University of Delaware refuses to release Biden’s records and said that the papers will not be released until two years after Biden retires from public office.

“The collection of former Vice President Biden’s senatorial papers is still being processed, with many items yet to be cataloged,” an email from a school spokeswoman said. “The entire collection will remain closed to the public until two years after Mr. Biden retires from public life.”

Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation initially filed a FOIA lawsuit in 2020 for all of Biden’s senate records – 1,850 boxes of records.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed US Attorney Robert Hur as the special counsel overseeing the investigation into Biden’s classified documents scandal in January and still no charges.

In contrast, Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as a special counsel to investigate documents stored at Mar-a-Lago in November and he indicted Trump approximately 6 months later after hundreds of damaging leaks to the media.