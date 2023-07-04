Update: Trump-Appointed Judge Accuses Biden Regime of Violating First Amendment in Blistering Opinion: “Orwellian” Censorship of Conservatives – Full Memo Included

A huge win for freedom of speech!

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies from its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public.

The Gateway Pundit is the lead plaintiff in the MO v. Biden case!

The plaintiffs allege the defendants suppressed:

The Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election

The lab-leak theory of Covid’s origins

Covid face masks and lockdowns

Efficiency of Covid vaccines

2020 election integrity/fraud

Vote-by-mail concerns

Parody about the defendants

Negative posts about the economy

Negative posts about Joe Biden.

US District Court Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee who still honors the US Constitution, accused the Biden Regime of violating the First Amendment by censoring unfavorable views in a blistering 155-page opinion.

The judge called the Biden Regime’s efforts “Orwellian.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth,’” Judge Doughty wrote.

Judge Doughty blasted the Biden Regime and said the censorship of conservative views is “quite telling.”

“This targeted suppression of conservative ideas is a perfect example of viewpoint discrimination of political speech,” he continued. “American citizens have the right to engage in free debate about the significant issues affecting the country … the evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario.”

Here is the full 155-page court memo that was released today.

