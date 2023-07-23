Top Democrat on Weaponization Subcommittee Argues Democrats Should Be Allowed to Define Truth in America (VIDEO)

Top Democrat Rep. Stacy Plaskett, the ranking member of the House Weaponization of Government Subcommittee, joined Jen Psaki on MSNBC on Sunday.

Jen Psaki was Joe Biden’s press secretary until May 2022.

Plaskett, a radical leftist and non-voting member of Congress argued on the show that Democrats should be allowed to define truth in America.

This is not your daddy’s Democrat Party – These people are tyrants.

Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Well, you know, first of all, they wanna talk about censorship. That anytime you point out untruths, you’re censoring, you’re stopping people from speaking. It’s not that we’re not stopping people from speaking [sic], people can speak, but we’re also going to give the American people the truth so that they can have science and facts and history against wild, outlandish claims that the Republicans are trying to get. That’s not only going to keep them from going to the polls or suppressing vote or telling untruths, but is also really very detrimental to the American people.”

Only Democrats get to define the truth!

Plaskett is not only a complete tyrant – She is a complete liar.

For the record, Stacey is wrong. The government IS censoring Americans – conservative Americans.

The Biden regime today has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the government censorship complex used to shut down conservative voices.

The Gateway Pundit is currently in more a lawsuit against the government in challenging the established censorship complex.

Via Becker News.