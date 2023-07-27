More CNN Disinformation: Dr. Sanjay Gupta on LeBron’s Son’s Cardiac Arrest: “More Common Than People Realize” (VIDEO)

Guest post by David Greyson

This is CNN.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta appeared on CNN to discuss LeBron James’ son’s cardiac arrest.

Gupta absurdly claimed that an 18-year-old having a heart attack was “more common than people realize.”

He showed some statistics that “if you look across the country in any given year, maybe around 6,000 people may have cardiac arrest that are young people.”

Even with that said, it seems odd that a healthy young athlete of a famous NBA player would have a cardiac arrest.

As Gateway Pundit reported, Bronny James, the son of NBA Star Lebron James, suffered a medical emergency at basketball practice on Monday morning and was rushed to the hospital.

Bronny was rushed to the ICU after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC.

Lebron is worried about his 18-year-old son. A cardiologist warns this could end Bronny’s career.

Dr. Gupta downplayed Bronny James’ cardiac arrest and never discussed the possibility of the health scare being linked to the Covid vaccine.

Back in September 2021 the Gateway Pundit reported on a shocking new study that was conducted by researchers at Canada’s University of Ottawa Heart Institute found that one out of every thousand(1/1000) mRNA Covid-19 vaccinations causes heart inflammation(myopericarditis) to develop rapidly in otherwise healthy individuals.

The study looked at over 32,000 individuals who had received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and monitored them for heart-related conditions between June 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021.

32 of the study subjects were admitted to the hospital with heart and chest-related symptoms.

And a new study released this month found that 1 in 35 people had heart issues after taking three doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

That is a medical catastrophe!

