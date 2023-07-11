This Fiscal Year Illinois Will Spend $30 Million on “Peacekeepers”

Chicago Police statistics show a 39% increase in total crime this year compared to the prior year. And the answer for the ‘defund the police’ crowd is to spend $30 million on the recently launched Illinois “Peacekeepers Program.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that failed Illinois Governor JB Pritzker heralded the program over Memorial Day Weekend.

This weekend, Chicagoans should expect to see yellow-vested Peacekeepers on the streets. As part of the state’s anti-violence strategy with a community-focused approach, these outreach workers will help de-escalate and keep our neighborhoods safe. https://t.co/Qu1cquGaHB — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 25, 2023

On Friday night of the holiday weekend, a man wearing a neon “Peacekeeper” vest was arrested for brutally beating and robbing a motorist in a Chicago neighborhood. The beating, caught on police surveillance video, showed officers apprehending the suspect while he was fleeing the scene and trying to take the “Peacekeeper” vest off. The suspect, Oscar Montes, was recently released from a twelve-year sentence on a gang-related shooting charge that was pled down from attempted murder.

And now the state will dump millions more into the program.

The Center Square reports: