Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Deploys Yellow-Vested ‘Peacekeepers’ to Chicago to Handle Memorial Day Weekend Crime

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has sent yellow-vested ‘peacekeepers’ to Chicago to respond to potential crime and violence over Memorial Day weekend.

This weekend, Chicagoans should expect to see yellow-vested Peacekeepers on the streets. As part of the state’s anti-violence strategy with a community-focused approach, these outreach workers will help de-escalate and keep our neighborhoods safe. https://t.co/Qu1cquGaHB — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 25, 2023

What could possibly go wrong?

This is what ‘defund the police’ looks like in real life. Someone has to try to keep the peace, and if there are not enough police, the task falls to ordinary citizens, despite the obvious danger.

CBS News reports:

Teams of ‘peacekeepers’ to be deployed around Chicago for Memorial Day weekend The Governor’s Office is deploying anti-violence workers across Chicago ahead of the holiday weekend, calling them “peacekeepers.” Gov. JB Pritzker’s program is modeled after two existing groups in the city. CBS 2’s Tara Molina spoke to a peacekeeper with one of those groups who’s been doing this kind of work for years. While other types of operations in the city are based in neighborhoods, this new unit is going to be mobile and can respond to or work in other areas. They’re trained to handle what police call “large group incidents,” which the city has already seen ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial kickoff to summer. Behind the fencing and security checkpoints surrounding Millennium Park, anyone under age 18 is required to have adult supervision after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. If there are gatherings of unsupervised minors, that’s an example of one situation the governor’s new unit of about 30 peacekeepers is fully trained to handle and de-escalate.

Here’s a video report:

What happens if these people are attacked, injured, or even killed?

They supposedly went through a training program, but it was certainly not anything as extensive as police training.

Chicago has lost its mind.