TGP Reacts: Free Speech VICTORY in MO v. Biden – But Biden Regime Is Not Done Yet (Video)

In a massive win for free speech Federal Judge Terry Doughty issued a blistering 155-page preliminary injection against the Biden regime. As reported by The Gateway Pundit, this decision prohibits government agencies like DHS, FBI, DOJ and others from partnering with big tech to censor free speech and manipulate public discourse.

The Gateway Pundit is proudly the lead plaintiff in this case. Big tech giants Google, Twitter, and Facebook are all named in the lawsuit.

Now the administration, which appears to be determined to limit free speech, has decided to double down and appeal the case.

The Regime filed their notice of appeal in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.