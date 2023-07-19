‘Tells You Everything You Need to Know’ – IRS Whistleblower Shapley Says Two Biden-Appointed US Attorneys Blocked Hunter Charges (VIDEO)

The House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) held a hearing with IRS whistleblowers on Wednesday.

Two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden.

Gary Shapley said Biden-appointed US Attorneys blocked charges against Hunter Biden.

Shapley’s testimony lines up with what whistleblower X, identified as Joseph Ziegler, said on Wednesday.

Zieger said David Weiss, the US Attorney from Delaware, was hamstrung and marginalized by DOJ officials.

“It appeared to me, based on what I experienced, that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials,” Ziegler said.

“The Justice Department allowed the president’s political appointees to weigh in on whether to charge the president’s son,” Shapley said referring to the US Attorneys in DC and California.

WATCH:

“This case was presented to two presidentially-appointed U.S. attorneys in D.C. and California. That no charges were brought in those districts tells you everything you need to know,” Shapley said.

WATCH:

